Watch Lizzo Hilariously Sing One Of Her Hits In Different 'Accents'

Lizzo is trying on new accents for size and took to TikTok to challenge fans. "Can you tell which one is my REAL accent?!" she captioned the hilarious video. "No cheating," she added in all caps.

Using the main chorus of her hit song "About Damn Time," Lizzo starts out with a pretty standard Canadian accent and then switches to an "Atlanta Person" accent which one fan commented, "is 100% accurate." That's when Lizzo's accents switch into impressions, starting off with her impressive "Britney B---h" accent taking on Britney Spears's iconic vocal style. She also attempts an Adele accent which features Lizzo singing her song in a deeper register.