Watch Lizzo Hilariously Sing One Of Her Hits In Different 'Accents'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2022
Lizzo is trying on new accents for size and took to TikTok to challenge fans. "Can you tell which one is my REAL accent?!" she captioned the hilarious video. "No cheating," she added in all caps.
Using the main chorus of her hit song "About Damn Time," Lizzo starts out with a pretty standard Canadian accent and then switches to an "Atlanta Person" accent which one fan commented, "is 100% accurate." That's when Lizzo's accents switch into impressions, starting off with her impressive "Britney B---h" accent taking on Britney Spears's iconic vocal style. She also attempts an Adele accent which features Lizzo singing her song in a deeper register.
@lizzo
Can you tell which one is my REAL accent?! 🤪🤪🤪 NO CHEATING 😡♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
Lizzo then goes back to standard accents like the "Aussie," which one fan wrote out phonetically as "Naurrrr it’s a boat dayum toime," before returning to impressions. To finish off the video she tries out a "News People" impression of her song saying, "It's about damn time. Back to you, Rick." But the hitmaker's final impression might be her best yet! Lizzo gives the camera her best Chewbacca roar, hilariously calling it her "Star Wars Bear" accent.
The singer is set to drop her fourth studio album Special on Friday, July 15th. So far, she's released singles "About Damn Time" and "Grrls." The last time Lizzo released a full-length album was 2019's massively successful Cuz I Love You.
To celebrate the release of Special, Lizzo will give fans an exciting performance and Q&A session during the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Thursday, July 14th. To find out how you can tune in, click here.