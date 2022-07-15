Latest On Arrest Of NFL Free Agent Duane Brown
By Jason Hall
July 15, 2022
NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown is reportedly facing up to one year in jail following his recent arrest at Los Angeles International Airport.
Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports confirmed that Brown was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon -- a misdemeanor charge -- by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, a longtime voice in national gun violence prevention and could be jailed for up to one year if convicted.
Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and as an All-Pro in 2012, was arrested at LAX last Saturday (July 9) and released from jail on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time, according to an online record via ESPN.
Brown's agent, Kennard McGuire, claimed the lineman's arrest was "an accident" in an official statement to CBS Sports Josina Anderson on Monday (July 11).
“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," McGuire said via Anderson. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”
Statement from OT Duane Brown’s agent following his arrest at LAX Airport on gun charge: “To err is human, and this clearly was an accident. As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.” Kennard McGuire— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 11, 2022
Brown is scheduled to appear for a hearing on the charge at LAX Superior Court on August 3.
TMZ reports airport security found a loaded guns in Brown's luggage prior to his arrest at 3:08 pm. local time.
The ex-Seahawks OT was escorted through the airport to a waiting LAPD vehicle, and was then driven to jail. https://t.co/hnXHWvpvO6— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 10, 2022
Brown spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks and started all 17 games at offensive tackle before becoming a free agent this offseason.
The 36-year-old was added to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams this past season.
Brown hasn't missed a game in each of the past two seasons, despite battling knee issues and having a heavily-managed practice workload. The veteran ranks seventh with a 91.8 percentage in pass block win rate among all NFL offensive tackles since 2018.
The former Virginia Tech standout was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 26 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent his first 10 seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2017 season.