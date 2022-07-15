Latest On Arrest Of NFL Free Agent Duane Brown

NFL free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown is reportedly facing up to one year in jail following his recent arrest at Los Angeles International Airport.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports confirmed that Brown was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon -- a misdemeanor charge -- by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, a longtime voice in national gun violence prevention and could be jailed for up to one year if convicted.

Brown, 36, who was selected to the Pro Bowl five times during his 14-year NFL career and as an All-Pro in 2012, was arrested at LAX last Saturday (July 9) and released from jail on a $10,000 bond at 11:32 p.m. local time, according to an online record via ESPN.

Brown's agent, Kennard McGuire, claimed the lineman's arrest was "an accident" in an official statement to CBS Sports Josina Anderson on Monday (July 11).

“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," McGuire said via Anderson. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”