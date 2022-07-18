Olivia Rodrigo Shares Emotional Farewell To The SOUR Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour came to an end in early July and now the singer/songwriter is reflecting on "one of the best experiences" of her life so far. On July 18th, Rodrigo shared a photo on Instagram showing a fan from the crowd framing the singer with a heart while she performs on stage. With the photo came an emotional note about the end of her tour.

"SOUR TOUR is officially finished. i miss y’all already. one of the best experiences of my 19 years." She went on to address the fans that attended the sold-out shows. "i feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. thank you," she wrote, adding her signature purple heart emojis.