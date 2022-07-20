Lizzo Talks About Being Near Kourtney & Travis' PDA At The Met Gala

It turns out Lizzo is a Kravis fan and wouldn't mind getting in on the action!

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, the singer gave her take on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's infamous PDA. The topic came up during a game based on her latest hit called "About Damn Time or Don't Waste My Time."

"Ooh, let me get in the middle of that," Lizzo immediately responded when Cohen brought up Kravis. She then went on to spill some tea about sitting near them at the 2022 Met Gala. While the couple is often photographed kissing and receives some flack online for the PDA, Lizzo is all about it! "I sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it, so, it's 'About Damn Time' they call me..."