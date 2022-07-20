Lizzo Talks About Being Near Kourtney & Travis' PDA At The Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 20, 2022
It turns out Lizzo is a Kravis fan and wouldn't mind getting in on the action!
During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, the singer gave her take on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's infamous PDA. The topic came up during a game based on her latest hit called "About Damn Time or Don't Waste My Time."
"Ooh, let me get in the middle of that," Lizzo immediately responded when Cohen brought up Kravis. She then went on to spill some tea about sitting near them at the 2022 Met Gala. While the couple is often photographed kissing and receives some flack online for the PDA, Lizzo is all about it! "I sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it, so, it's 'About Damn Time' they call me..."
Later in the segment, Lizzo gave her stamp of approval to everything from Adele's first public concert in five years, to her song "About Damn Time" becoming a viral TikTok sensation, and Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. The hitmaker did diss a few situations including one involving Kourtney's sister Kim. When asked about the controversy over whether Kim ripped Marilyn Monroe's dress after wearing it to the Met Gala Lizzo responded, "Ugh, don't waste my time. There's people dying, Kim," she joked, referencing an iconic scene in the family's reality show.
Lizzo's appearance on the talk show came after she released her latest studio album Special on Friday, July 15th. At her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Lizzo broke down some of her favorite tracks.