YUNGBLUD Shares His Best 'Tom Hanks War Movie' Impression
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 22, 2022
Not only is YUNGBLUD a talented artist, but it turns out he's also got a knack for impressions. This week the rocker took to his TikTok to show off a very specific impression. "POV: You're in a Tom Hanks war movie from the early 2000s," he explained in the post before giving his best go at it.
The singer gave a surprisingly long, thought-out monologue featuring cliches like starting with "It was 1942..." in a grave voice while looking off into the distance. One fan in the comment section thought it reminded them of another famous actor. "It's giving Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island," they wrote.
@yungblud
oscar incoming …♬ original sound - yungblud
Fans also pointed out that YUNGBLUD used to be on Disney Channel. Before breaking into the music industry, the artist was a cast member on a Disney UK musical-mystery show called The Lodge. In it, YUNGBLUD played a character named Oz, an out-of-town musician who was known to stir up drama until the show was ultimately canceled in 2017.
"The Disney Channel days have paid off," commented one fan in response to his Hanks impression. "Disney is gonna start regretting not having you on more episodes of the lodge,' wrote another.
YUNGBLUD is set to release his third studio album on September 2nd, 2022. It was also announced that he's been working on the third installment of his graphic novel series The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club.