YUNGBLUD Shares His Best 'Tom Hanks War Movie' Impression

Not only is YUNGBLUD a talented artist, but it turns out he's also got a knack for impressions. This week the rocker took to his TikTok to show off a very specific impression. "POV: You're in a Tom Hanks war movie from the early 2000s," he explained in the post before giving his best go at it.

The singer gave a surprisingly long, thought-out monologue featuring cliches like starting with "It was 1942..." in a grave voice while looking off into the distance. One fan in the comment section thought it reminded them of another famous actor. "It's giving Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island," they wrote.