Demi Lovato Applauds Themself About Sobriety: It's 'A Beautiful Thing'

Demi Lovato has a lot to be proud of!

The "SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer opened up in a recent radio interview about their sobriety and journey with drug and alcohol abuse, according to Just Jared.

"I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. And I don’t think that I wanted it. I tried just smoking weed, I tried doing this, I made all of the bargaining choices," Demi said.

Demi was referring to several interventions held by their family and friends. According to People, it wasn't until the last intervention when Demi said, "The final one, everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving.' That was the moment when I thought, 'Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.' This time I knew … I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself." That was over 10 years ago. Their sobriety date is marked as March 15, 2012, according to I Am Sober.

In the radio interview, they continued, "And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance … I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me."

As for what's next for the almost-30-year-old singer, they are set to release their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK on August 19. Two singles — "SKIN OF MY TEETH" and "SUBSTANCE" have already dropped.