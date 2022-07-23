Lizzo Reveals The Epic Reason She Skipped School As A Kid

Lizzo did whatever it took to see her favorite artists live. Even as a kid! The "About Damn Time" singer just admitted she skipped school to attend an album signing.

In an interview with Elle UK for the September issue, Lizzo shared experiences from her childhood in Houston. One that stood out was missing a day of class to attend Destiny's Child album signing at Walmart.

"Growing up in Houston, the impact that Destiny’s Child had on me making a decision to become an artist was incredible, mostly because I felt like we were so close to it. Everyone had their, 'I saw Beyonce when…' or, 'I saw Destiny’s Child at this party…' stories. And that made it seem more accessible," the "Grrrls" singer said.

She continued, "Like, 'Oh, maybe I can do this too, if I worked hard enough and had the right people around me.' They had an album-signing event at a Wal-Mart and I skipped school to go see them. I listened to them sing their gospel medley."

Lizzo added that she's seen Beyoncé "maybe up to 10 times live now." Jealous!

"She continues to give me that feeling," she said.

This isn't the first time Lizzo opens up about the role the "Halo" singer played in her life, according to Uproxx. When she appeared on The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" segment, she shared with James Corden that Beyoncé has been a source of comfort.

"When I was shy, or when I didn’t think I was cool, and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom, and it would transport me. I would feel something. I would feel like my life is going to be better. There’s hope for me," she said.

Lizzo, whose album Special recently dropped, continued, "When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’day on repeat. I would just sing B’day all the time, and I was like, 'I’m gonna be a singer, I’m gonna be a singer.' The way she makes people is how I want to make people feel with music. She’s been my north star."