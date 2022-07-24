Kim & Khloe React To Hilarious Kardashians 'Camp Rock' Meme

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are getting a kick out of the newest meme that involves their famous family and a hit Disney Channel movie starring Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

In recent years, Camp Rock has become great source material for hilarious internet memes and gags. Over the weekend, Kim revealed that the reality star family was getting a good laugh from a recent meme that splices together clips of footage from their previous show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the infamous "Camp Rock" chanting scene. "OMG someone sent this in our group chat and it has me dyingggg like crying," Kim wrote underneath the video on Instagram Stories.