Barack Obama Adds Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce & More To His Summer Playlist

By Tony M. Centeno

July 27, 2022

Beyonce, Barack Obama and Kendrick Lamar
Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is back with his annual Summer Playlist. The 44th POTUS is known for his eclectic taste in music but fans aren't shocked that he's bumping new music from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and others.

On Tuesday, July 26, Obama took to social media to share his playlist of 44 songs that he's been jamming to this year. The playlist is a fusion of classics from legendary musicians like Otis Redding, Prince, Al Green, Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen as well as the new generation of top-charting artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Drake and more.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his tweet.

Obama's attention to iconic works and the newest trends in music is always interesting to see. His playlist also includes music from rising superstars like Tems, Omar Apollo, Rosalia and Dijon. He also includes smash hits like Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's "Guantanamera," Nina Simone's "Do I Move You? (Version II), D'Angelo's "Spanish Joint," Rakim's "When I B On Tha Mic" and so much more.

Obama's co-sign of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" comes just days before her RENAISSANCE album is set to drop. The singer recently dropped the tracklist and pre-orders on streaming services, which inadvertently revealed all the album's contributors including The-Dream, Drake, JAY-Z, Sabrina Claudio, Tems and more.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.