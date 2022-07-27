Barack Obama Adds Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce & More To His Summer Playlist

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his tweet.



Obama's attention to iconic works and the newest trends in music is always interesting to see. His playlist also includes music from rising superstars like Tems, Omar Apollo, Rosalia and Dijon. He also includes smash hits like Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's "Guantanamera," Nina Simone's "Do I Move You? (Version II), D'Angelo's "Spanish Joint," Rakim's "When I B On Tha Mic" and so much more.



Obama's co-sign of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" comes just days before her RENAISSANCE album is set to drop. The singer recently dropped the tracklist and pre-orders on streaming services, which inadvertently revealed all the album's contributors including The-Dream, Drake, JAY-Z, Sabrina Claudio, Tems and more.

