Barack Obama Adds Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce & More To His Summer Playlist
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2022
Former President Barack Obama is back with his annual Summer Playlist. The 44th POTUS is known for his eclectic taste in music but fans aren't shocked that he's bumping new music from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and others.
On Tuesday, July 26, Obama took to social media to share his playlist of 44 songs that he's been jamming to this year. The playlist is a fusion of classics from legendary musicians like Otis Redding, Prince, Al Green, Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen as well as the new generation of top-charting artists like Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Drake and more.
Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022
Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4
"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama said in his tweet.
Obama's attention to iconic works and the newest trends in music is always interesting to see. His playlist also includes music from rising superstars like Tems, Omar Apollo, Rosalia and Dijon. He also includes smash hits like Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill's "Guantanamera," Nina Simone's "Do I Move You? (Version II), D'Angelo's "Spanish Joint," Rakim's "When I B On Tha Mic" and so much more.
Obama's co-sign of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" comes just days before her RENAISSANCE album is set to drop. The singer recently dropped the tracklist and pre-orders on streaming services, which inadvertently revealed all the album's contributors including The-Dream, Drake, JAY-Z, Sabrina Claudio, Tems and more.