Kendrick Lamar knows how to put on a show. With tens of thousands of screaming fans at Houston's Toyota Center over the weekend, one went viral.

Funny enough, it was a security guard and not a concert-goer!

The security guard was seen in a TikTok that has since gone viral crying, bobbing his head and sobbing as Lamar performs his smash hit, "LOVE." The video has received over 3 million likes and 11.5 million views since it was posted. The security guard even commented on it.

"That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this," Devyn Sanford said.