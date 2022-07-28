Khloe Kardashian's Ex Reacts To News Of Second Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom reacted to news that she is once again expanding her family with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson after it was revealed the now-off again couple were expecting their second child together.

Kardashian and Thompson are expecting another child together, reported to be a boy, via surrogate, sources told Page Six earlier this month. The baby was conceived in November, one month before Thompson's child with Maralee Nichols was born and sparked new rounds of cheating allegations against the Chicago Bulls star. The couple have since called it quits.

While members of her family have spoken out against Thompson, a new voice has chimed in: Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom. Page Six caught up with him at a spall in California on Tuesday (July 26), asking what he thought of his former wife's plans to have another baby. Rather than welcome another child with Thompson, who has reportedly cheated on her multiple times throughout their rocky relationship, Odom revealed his ex-wife could have reached out to him instead.

"They're going to have another baby?" he asked reporters before joking, "She could have hollered at me for that."

The former NBA star and Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum got married in 2009 but split in 2013 after a tumultuous marriage rocked by substance abuse and infidelity, finalizing their divorce three years later in 2016, per E! News. As of Thursday (July 28), Kardashian hasn't responded to her ex's comments.