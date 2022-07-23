Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Where She Keeps Her Grammy Awards: 'What A Flex'

It's been a monumental year for Olivia Rodrigo — and she deserves to show that off!

In a recently shared Instagram post, the "good 4 u" singer gave us a glimpse into where in her home she keeps her three coveted Grammy Awards. In a video, Olivia is seen wearing a cute mini skirt and T-shirt propping up her awards on a bookshelf. Ini the photo dump, she also shared photos and videos of her bestie Conan Gray at the beach and walking toward the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Olivia, fresh off her "SOUR TOUR," captioned the post "home :)))"