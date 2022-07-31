Beyoncé Dedicates 'Renaissance' To Her Late Gay Uncle 'He Was My Godmother'

Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt statement about her late Uncle Johnny. The singer posted an update on her website paying tribute to her uncle and calling her new album Renaissance a celebration of "the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long."

"A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny," she started. "He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."