Beyoncé Dedicates 'Renaissance' To Her Late Gay Uncle 'He Was My Godmother'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2022
Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt statement about her late Uncle Johnny. The singer posted an update on her website paying tribute to her uncle and calling her new album Renaissance a celebration of "the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long."
"A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny," she started. "He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."
Her mother Tina Lawson also took to her Instagram to talk about Beyoncé's dedication statement. "Solange and Beyonce worshiped him," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness! He made Beyoncé's Prom Dress." She went on to reveal the meaning behind one of the lyrics on the album, which dropped on July 29th. "Last night she told me to listen closely at the end of the song "Heated "and I heard for the first time her saying "Uncle Johnny Made my dress" and I got so teary eyed."
The singer also gave a shoutout to her family writing, "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspirations and a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."