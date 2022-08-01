Travis Scott Will Headline 'Road To Utopia' Residency In Las Vegas

“Travis plans to utilize all of this to his advantage,” chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas Ronn Nicolli told Billboard. “He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of artist with such a creative mind, we’re excited for what he will be able to create in the space.”



During the show, the Cactus Jack founder plans to perform his slew of hits as well as previews of his upcoming music. Scott and Resorts World locked in the deal shortly after he delivered an impromptu performance at the venue after his appearance at an awards show back in May. He was supposed to make his grand return in Las Vegas at Day N Vegas Festival, but the event was cancelled last month.



“Travis had a surprise performance at the club and the energy in the room was amazing,” Nicolli explained. “The crowd was shocked to see Travis suddenly appear on stage. We had such a great experience working with him and the team, and we knew he would be a perfect fit within the Zouk family.”



'Road to Utopia' will be the first Vegas residency Scott has performed at since his Astroworld residency at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan back in 2019. The show's first date is set for September 17 while another date has been scheduled for October 15. Get your tickets here.