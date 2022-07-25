Here's How Taylor Swift Acknowledged 2nd Anniversary Of 'Folklore'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 25, 2022
This week, Swifties all over celebrated the second anniversary of Folklore, which dropped on July 24th, 2020. Taylor Swift herself even gave a nod to the special day in an unexpected way. On Sunday, fans flooded the comments of a fellow Swifite's Folklore anniversary post to let her know that Taylor gave her hilarious TikTok a like. "Taylor liked this OMG congrats," one user wrote amidst the hundreds of "Taylor liked!" comments.
The video shows the fan waking up as she cuddles a copy of Taylor's most recent album at that time, 2019's Lover, with the caption, "Swifties waking up two years ago today." The TikTok's audio includes a flurry of text message notifications signaling that Taylor had announced her new album, which would be available the following day. The video gained over 40,000 likes, which includes the Grammy award-winning artist.
@kkatherinez
Happy folklore announcement anniversary #july23 #swiftie #swifttok #taylorswift♬ الصوت الأصلي - عبدو تشان
Taylor's surprise album came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and fans were especially excited about the new material after the singer was forced to cancel the tour in support of Lover due to safety concerns.
After quarantining herself, Taylor conceived Folklore as "a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness" out of her imagination. The album garnered critical acclaim and won Taylor Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making her the first female artist in history to win the Grammy three times. She had previously received the honor for Fearless (2008) and 1989 (2014).
The singer-songwriter had a busy weekend after surprising fans at a HAIM concert in London and then dashing back to the States in time to celebrate BFF Selena Gomez's 30th birthday. See their stunning photos together here!