Here's How Taylor Swift Acknowledged 2nd Anniversary Of 'Folklore'

This week, Swifties all over celebrated the second anniversary of Folklore, which dropped on July 24th, 2020. Taylor Swift herself even gave a nod to the special day in an unexpected way. On Sunday, fans flooded the comments of a fellow Swifite's Folklore anniversary post to let her know that Taylor gave her hilarious TikTok a like. "Taylor liked this OMG congrats," one user wrote amidst the hundreds of "Taylor liked!" comments.

The video shows the fan waking up as she cuddles a copy of Taylor's most recent album at that time, 2019's Lover, with the caption, "Swifties waking up two years ago today." The TikTok's audio includes a flurry of text message notifications signaling that Taylor had announced her new album, which would be available the following day. The video gained over 40,000 likes, which includes the Grammy award-winning artist.