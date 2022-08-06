Beyoncé & Madonna Join Forces For 'Break My Soul' Remix You Need To Hear

Let down your hair 'cause you might lose your mind at this new "Break My Soul" remix that just dropped!

Beyoncé and Madonna have joined forces to create an iconic remix you won't be able to get out of your head. Sampling the timeless "Vogue," Bey takes the mic and puts her own spin on the verse where Madonna lists stars "on the cover of a magazine." She starts out, "Queen Mother, Madonna," and then goes on to name legendary Black women in music.

"Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones," Beyoncé sings. "Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah, Alicia, Whitney, RihRih, Nicki."

This new "Break My Soul" remix comes after Queen Bey dropped four other remixes to the same song with will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon and Nita Aviance. It also marks the first official collab between the two stars — Beyoncé appeared in Madonna's "B---- I'm Madonna" music video which featured Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Diplo and Katy Perry.

You can listen — and obviously, dance along — to the "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" below as well as Bey's new album RENAISSANCE.