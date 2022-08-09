Ja Rule Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of Irv Gotti's Tales About Ashanti

“STOP saying I didn't defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk sh*t... NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS," Ja Rule wrote.



His response came a few days after Drink Champs released its conversation with Rule and his former label boss Irv Gotti ahead of the upcoming Murder, Inc. docuseries on BET. During the episode, Gotti revealed that he was engaged in a sexual relationship with Ashanti and even claimed that one of her songs "Happy" was created after he slept with her. He also described the moment when he found out that the singer had moved on to her next relationship with rapper Nelly. After the interview went viral, Fat Joe offered his thoughts on Gotti's actions.



"It's okay, if its in a documentary," Joe said. "You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a b***h, keep disrespecting ... Um, guys, I'm not gonna be the guy to 'stand up for Ashanti, the brother that' ... Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I'm not gonna be that guy. But, I'm not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. F**k you, b***h. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the s**t."



So far, Ashanti has not commented on the situation.

