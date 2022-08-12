Ben Affleck 'Pissed Off' After Being Photographed On Honeymoon With JLo

Ben Affleck still isn't used to the paparazzi when it comes to his relationship with wife Jennifer Lopez. An insider told Page Six that the actor had a hard time with the number of paparazzi snapping pics of the couple while they were on their honeymoon in Paris last month. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” said the source. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.”

They continued, "Ben is used to the flashing lights,” says the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.” It doesn't help that when paps snap photos of the actor they're often turned into memes on Twitter. During the honeymoon, the internet went wild as photos leaked of Ben sleeping with his mouth agape during a scenic tourist cruise of the Seine River with Lopez and their respective children. In 2021, different photos of the actor trying to balance Dunkin' Donuts coffees and donuts while getting into his house periodically viral on Twitter.