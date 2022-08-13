Beyoncé Might Have Just Teased All Her 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks

Rumor has it that Beyoncé's visual album for Renaissance could already be in the works, but if you blink, you might miss it!

In a video teasing another upcoming video, the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer included what seems like a preview of the looks for her upcoming visual album, according to People. You'll be able to see it in her "I'm THAT Girl (Official Teaser)" video posted on Friday (August 12). Keep your eyes peeled at the 0:38 mark!

According to W magazine, Some of the looks featured in the video include: a nod to '90s drag legend Moi Renee, the look of a thousand faces, a tea-sipping moment, an "Alien Superstar," a green mesh look, some throwback hairdos, as well as eye-popping sunglasses.

The "I'm THAT Girl" teaser comes after Bey's team held off on releasing a "BREAK MY SOUL" music video and the upcoming visual album, too. "The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey. It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers, while taking in every gem of the pristine production," her team said in a press release.

Renaissance dropped July 29, but the fun didn't stop there. It's the first installment of a three-part project.

You can watch the video below: