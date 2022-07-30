Kim Kardashian Shows Off North's Kanye West-Inspired Talent

By Dani Medina

July 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It runs in the family!

North West's artistic abilities were shown off by her mother on social media this weekend — and it's giving Kanye West a run for his money.

Kim Kardashian shared several photos of North working on Yeezy-inspired sketches. The photos show the 9-year-old holding up "alien-like" sketches on a blue sheet of paper, according to People. There also appears to be 3D braided hair glued onto the sketches. Nearby are headshots which are seemingly what North used for inspiration.

"NORTH SKETCHES FOR YEEZY," Kim K captioned the photos.

In a separate post, the SKIMS founder shared photos of North rockin' a pair of YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ, the sunglasses that are apparently sketched in North's artwork.

Maybe we'll see North's designs come to life at Ye's "YZYSPLY," an online and retail store reportedly in the works.

Kanye West
