Dave Grohl Recounts His Very First Heartbreak

Before he was a rockstar shredding with seminal bands like Nirvana and Foo Fighters and making friends with legendary rockers like Paul McCartney and guitarist Johnny Marr, Dave Grohl was an awkward middle schooler just like everyone else. Aside from his great music, fans love Grohl for his passionate storytelling and one of his best stories involves his awkward middle school self getting his heart broken by the new girl in school.

Grohl remembers being in 7th grade and getting dumped by a popular girl named Sandy, according to Far Out Magazine. The two had only been going out for a week and Grohl recalls the heartbreak as being a significant turning point in his life, as it prompted him to take his guitar playing and love for music more seriously.

The musician recounted his short time with Sandy on a talk show back in the 2000s: “Then after seven days she said, ‘You know, I’m new here and I just don’t wanna get, like, tied down’… We were eleven years old! She says, ‘I don’t wanna get tied into a relationship’. It absolutely broke my heart, I was heartbroken.”

However, the heartache prompted an interesting, and rather prophetic, dream to bubble up from Grohl's subconscious. “That night I had a dream that I was in an arena full of people, and I was playing guitar. It was just like this packed arena, and they’re all going ‘Yeah!’, and I’m playing, and I look down and she’s staring at me, and she’s crying.”