Watch Johnny Marr Dedicate 'There Is A Light...' To Dave Grohl

Ever since his untimely passing on March 25, artists have been paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins during live performances. During his set at the BBC 6 Music Festival, Johnny Marr decided to dedicate a song to the Foo Fighters bandmates Hawkins left behind.

“This is a song that we’d like to dedicate to our friend Dave Grohl,” the former Smiths guitarist said before diving into "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out." “Lots of love going out to you guys and all the Foos family. We miss you Taylor, we won’t ever forget you. God bless you. This is from all of us.”

Watch the performance above.

Foo Fighters swept the rock categories at the Grammys last night (April 3), taking home awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. The awards show paid tribute to Hawkins with an emotional video and Billie Eilish honored the late drummer by wearing a shirt with his photo on the front and name on the back during her performance.

The Foos were supposed to perform at the Grammys but cancelled in the wake of Hawkins death. The band also cancelled all upcoming tour dates so the members could properly grieve the loss of their beloved drummer.

"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the emotional statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."