Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Planning 3-Day Wedding Celebration

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are coming up on the one-month anniversary of their Las Vegas nuptials and are reportedly gearing up to celebrate their love with a three-day wedding celebration.

According to Page Six, an insider confirmed the pair are planning a huge party with family and friends to celebrate their dream wedding, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday (August 19). The ceremony will follow on Saturday and the wedding weekend will conclude with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

"It's going to be all about J.Lo," the source said. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."

Not much else is known about their upcoming wedding party at the moment, given they tend to keep details of their relationship private, but the "On the Floor" singer is reportedly set to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress crafted in Italy. TMZ previously reported the private party could take place at the Argo director's home in Riceboro, Georgia, about an hour outside Savannah.

The pair officially tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony on July 17, barely making the midnight cutoff for weddings at the chapel. She has since revealed sweet details from the long-awaited union, including where she got her wedding dress and what it means to finally be married to her love.