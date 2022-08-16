RM & J-Hope Of BTS Met Billie Eilish After Her Show In Seoul

BTS members RM and J-Hope had a great time while attending Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever World Tour stop in Seoul. RM posted the photos after the show showing the two K-pop stars posing with Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas. RM was the first to share the photos on Instagram, captioning the post "bad guys." He also posted a photo of Eilish on the big screen on stage and showed off the blue wristband he got upon entering the concert.

J-Hope later shared his own perspective of the special night. After sharing the photos of him with the American musicians, he followed it up with a sweet video of him and RM waiting for the show to begin. He also shared some videos of Eilish performing, including one of the two of them dancing while she sings her hit "Bad Guy."