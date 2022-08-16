RM & J-Hope Of BTS Met Billie Eilish After Her Show In Seoul
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 16, 2022
BTS members RM and J-Hope had a great time while attending Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever World Tour stop in Seoul. RM posted the photos after the show showing the two K-pop stars posing with Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas. RM was the first to share the photos on Instagram, captioning the post "bad guys." He also posted a photo of Eilish on the big screen on stage and showed off the blue wristband he got upon entering the concert.
J-Hope later shared his own perspective of the special night. After sharing the photos of him with the American musicians, he followed it up with a sweet video of him and RM waiting for the show to begin. He also shared some videos of Eilish performing, including one of the two of them dancing while she sings her hit "Bad Guy."
Eilish shared RM's post to her Instagram Story adding the blushing emoji with a hand over its mouth. BTS and Billie Eilish have met plenty of times before and the members have made their love for her music very clear. Jungkook even once shared a video of him dancing to her music. They've also expressed interest in collaborating with Eilish. Hopefully, it's in the works especially since BTS isn't actually on hiatus after a confusing series of events earlier this summer.
The K-pop sensations were recently announced to be working on a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are also gearing up for their upcoming concert in Busan. J-Hope briefly talked about the highly-anticipated concert in a recent interview with NME.
Billie Eilish has four more Asia dates before she heads to New Zealand at the beginning of September. See her remaining tour dates here.