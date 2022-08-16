Video Shows Huge Fight Break Out During Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices
By Jason Hall
August 16, 2022
Video shared online shows a massive fight break out between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers during their joint practices on Tuesday (August 16).
Ethan Hurwitz of Patriots Country shared the video, which shows punches being thrown by players from both teams ahead of their preseason game on Friday (August 19) at Gillette Stadium.
Panthers cornerback Kenny Robinson and Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson initially shared blows before fellow New England receiver Kendrick Bourne jumped in and threw several punches, with all three being ejected from their respective practices for their involvement.
Panthers defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and Patriots backup center James Ferentz were also involved in a later fighting incident that resulted in both players also being kicked out of practice and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick calling a timeout to huddle his team.
HUGE fight taking place, started with shoving and ended with a lot of punches being thrown. Both fields were cleared. Chaos in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/BU2YrzEVAE— Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 16, 2022
The Patriots are coming off a 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in their preseason opener last Friday (August 12), with former offensive coordinator and new Giants head coach Brian Daboll earning a victory against his former team.
The Panthers defeated the Washington Commanders, 23-21, last Saturday (August 13), with recently acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing for 45 yards on 4 of 7 passing during the team's opening drive.