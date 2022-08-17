Woman Injured As Patriots, Panthers Joint Practice Fight Spills Into Stands

A late hit on Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey by a New England Patriots player led to the two teams engaging in a massive fight during their joint practices for the second consecutive day and resulted in a female fan getting injured, ESPN reports.

McCaffrey -- who has missed the majority of the past two seasons due to multiple injuries -- was already out of bounds when he was knocked to the ground by Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., on a non-contact play.

McCaffrey responded by spiking the football on Wise's foot, which resulted in the two teams getting physical and the fight leaking onto the bleachers, where Wise accidentally fell over a woman in the stands.