Joe Jonas Jokes About What He Would Do If 'Forgetting Lyrics Was Illegal'
By Yashira C.
August 21, 2022
What would Joe Jonas do if forgetting lyrics was illegal? According to his most recent TikTok, he would be on his way to getting locked up.
On Sunday (August 21), the singer shared a hilarious TikTok using the now viral filter of riding in the back of a cop car. "If forgetting lyrics was illegal," he wrote on the screen as he's seen horribly lip-syncing to (ironically) "Locked up" by Akon. "Lock me up 👮♀️," he wrote in the caption. Fans had the best reactions to the video with one joking, "was there a teleprompter needed for this tiktok?" and another writing "sir how long did you practice this for."
Watch the TikTok below:
@joejonas
Lock me up 👮♀️♬ locked up - Coinyes
Last weekend, Joe hopped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend that's been going viral on the app. The trend sees people sharing throwback photos from their teen years while "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus plays in the background. In Joe's version of the trend, he shared throwback photos from his Camp Rock days — complete with long choppy hair and early 2000s fashion. A Camp Rock era Kevin Jonas photo also makes an appearance at the end. The singer also recently trolled his brother Nick after he celebrated the 15th anniversary of one of their biggest hits – "S.O.S."