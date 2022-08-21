Joe Jonas Jokes About What He Would Do If 'Forgetting Lyrics Was Illegal'

What would Joe Jonas do if forgetting lyrics was illegal? According to his most recent TikTok, he would be on his way to getting locked up.

On Sunday (August 21), the singer shared a hilarious TikTok using the now viral filter of riding in the back of a cop car. "If forgetting lyrics was illegal," he wrote on the screen as he's seen horribly lip-syncing to (ironically) "Locked up" by Akon. "Lock me up 👮‍♀️," he wrote in the caption. Fans had the best reactions to the video with one joking, "was there a teleprompter needed for this tiktok?" and another writing "sir how long did you practice this for."

Watch the TikTok below: