Here's The Sweet Gift Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Gave Wedding Guests

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave their wedding guests some sweet gifts during their three-day-long second wedding celebration in Georgia over the weekend. According to Page Six, the newlyweds gave custom chocolate boxes to their guests who were staying at a nearby hotel. The package of specialty chocolate featured the letters J and B and a photo of a hummingbird printed on them. The chocolate box had specialty flavors including raspberry hibiscus, Tahitian vanilla, and Vietnamese coffee. The gift also came with a note from Ben & JLo that read, "Thank you so much for making out wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B."