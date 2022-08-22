Here's The Sweet Gift Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Gave Wedding Guests
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 22, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave their wedding guests some sweet gifts during their three-day-long second wedding celebration in Georgia over the weekend. According to Page Six, the newlyweds gave custom chocolate boxes to their guests who were staying at a nearby hotel. The package of specialty chocolate featured the letters J and B and a photo of a hummingbird printed on them. The chocolate box had specialty flavors including raspberry hibiscus, Tahitian vanilla, and Vietnamese coffee. The gift also came with a note from Ben & JLo that read, "Thank you so much for making out wedding weekend celebration so special. Sweet dreams, J & B."
However, the only reason fans were able to get a look at the special gift is because a few of the gifts were accidentally offered to people not associated with the wedding party. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy," a tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to the Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.
On Saturday evening (August 20th) Bennifer said "I do" for the second time in front of close family and friends. They initially married in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding earlier this summer. The couple then took off to Paris with their respective children for a sweet honeymoon. It was later revealed that Ben was upset with the amount of paparazzi and media attention during their romantic getaway. The couple was pictured kissing on a bench in a Paris park on an early morning and Ben was caught falling asleep on a tourist cruise.