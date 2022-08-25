Bishop Briggs Shares Sweet First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby

Bishop Briggs has been quiet on social media ever since announcing the birth of her first child on August 4, but on Thursday (August 25), she broke her silence to share the first photo of her baby's face (she shared a picture of their foot in her announcement post).

"me n the cherub 🫀" she captioned the sweet picture, which shows the newborn sleeping in their carseat while she stands guard. Briggs still hasn't revealed her kiddo's name or sex, but she sure seems to be happy. When she welcomed her little one on Instagram, she simply captioned the post: "WORTH THE WAIT"

See Briggs' new baby below.