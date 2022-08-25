Bishop Briggs Shares Sweet First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby
By Katrina Nattress
August 25, 2022
Bishop Briggs has been quiet on social media ever since announcing the birth of her first child on August 4, but on Thursday (August 25), she broke her silence to share the first photo of her baby's face (she shared a picture of their foot in her announcement post).
"me n the cherub 🫀" she captioned the sweet picture, which shows the newborn sleeping in their carseat while she stands guard. Briggs still hasn't revealed her kiddo's name or sex, but she sure seems to be happy. When she welcomed her little one on Instagram, she simply captioned the post: "WORTH THE WAIT"
See Briggs' new baby below.
Briggs announced her pregnancy in April, admitting she felt like it was "a little present" from her late sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
“I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said at the time. "It feels like a little present from her, so there’s that light and darkness.”
In fact, the 29-year-old started thinking about becoming a mother when she was in the hospital with Kate. “I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. “Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that’s the number one thing that matters. I almost wanted to speed up life and get pregnant and hang out with my sister. But it’s ironic that’s when the first seed was planted, because I was in the saddest part of my life, but it became the thing I clung to.”