Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Guest Who Leaked Videos: 'We Had NDAs'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 29, 2022
Jennifer Lopez has slammed a wedding attendee who she says "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading Ben Affleck at their wedding celebration in Georgia last weekend. The video showed Lopez in one of her stunning wedding gowns and a group of dancers singing and dancing as Affleck sat on a chair in the middle of the dance floor.
"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld per People. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."
While Lopez has been generous with sharing details about her relationship and marriage to Affleck she emphasized she does it at her own discretion. "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys," she explained.
The video was posted by TMZ on Friday, August 26th, and features JLo singing a new song called "Can't Get Enough." Surrounded by backup dancers she sang, "All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you." Bennifer held a second wedding celebration the previous Saturday, August 20th, in front of family and friends after eloping in Las Vegas earlier this summer.