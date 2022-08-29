Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Guest Who Leaked Videos: 'We Had NDAs'

While Lopez has been generous with sharing details about her relationship and marriage to Affleck she emphasized she does it at her own discretion. "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys," she explained.

The video was posted by TMZ on Friday, August 26th, and features JLo singing a new song called "Can't Get Enough." Surrounded by backup dancers she sang, "All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you." Bennifer held a second wedding celebration the previous Saturday, August 20th, in front of family and friends after eloping in Las Vegas earlier this summer.