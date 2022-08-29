Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Guest Who Leaked Videos: 'We Had NDAs'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has slammed a wedding attendee who she says "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading Ben Affleck at their wedding celebration in Georgia last weekend. The video showed Lopez in one of her stunning wedding gowns and a group of dancers singing and dancing as Affleck sat on a chair in the middle of the dance floor.

"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld per People. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

While Lopez has been generous with sharing details about her relationship and marriage to Affleck she emphasized she does it at her own discretion. "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys," she explained.

The video was posted by TMZ on Friday, August 26th, and features JLo singing a new song called "Can't Get Enough." Surrounded by backup dancers she sang, "All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I'm still in love with you." Bennifer held a second wedding celebration the previous Saturday, August 20th, in front of family and friends after eloping in Las Vegas earlier this summer.

Jennifer Lopez
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.