Watch Jennifer Lopez Perform New Song For Ben Affleck At Their Wedding
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 26, 2022
Jennifer Lopez performed a groovy new track dedicated to her husband Ben Affleck during their three-day wedding celebration earlier this month. The video obtained by TMZ features JLo in her wedding dress with several dancers performing and dancing to the song as Ben sits in a chair in the middle of the dancefloor.
The main lyrics to the catchy track go "I can't get enough, no I can't get enough," as JLo sings about being in love. Bennifer's lavish second wedding ceremony took place last weekend at the same venue they had planned to get married in 20 years ago. The couple tied the knot again but this time in front of close friends and family at Ben's home in Georgia.
They initially married in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding earlier this summer. The couple then took off to Paris with their respective children for a sweet honeymoon. It was later revealed that Ben was upset with the amount of paparazzi and media attention during their romantic getaway. The couple was pictured kissing on a bench in a Paris park on an early morning and Ben was caught falling asleep on a tourist cruise.
After the celebrations came to an end, JLo first teased her ceremony dress in a post on Instagram, giving a sneak peek at the white high-neck gown and sheer cathedral-length veil, adding that all of her wedding looks could be seen in her OnTheJLo newsletter.