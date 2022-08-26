Watch Jennifer Lopez Perform New Song For Ben Affleck At Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez performed a groovy new track dedicated to her husband Ben Affleck during their three-day wedding celebration earlier this month. The video obtained by TMZ features JLo in her wedding dress with several dancers performing and dancing to the song as Ben sits in a chair in the middle of the dancefloor.

The main lyrics to the catchy track go "I can't get enough, no I can't get enough," as JLo sings about being in love. Bennifer's lavish second wedding ceremony took place last weekend at the same venue they had planned to get married in 20 years ago. The couple tied the knot again but this time in front of close friends and family at Ben's home in Georgia.