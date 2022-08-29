R. Kelly's Daughter Claims She Lost Record Deal Due to Father's Reputation

“That’s the first time I ever wrote a song was at 13, and from 13 up until 24 I’ve been trying to get into the music business," Buku Abi explained. "Trying to get into the industry and all those years it’s either been you’re getting it because of who your dad is or you not getting it because of who your dad is. I’ve been this close to a record deal and when they found out who I was it got swiped away…the paperwork was drawn up and everything. Flew out to L.A., and everything. [Somebody] found out who I was, and that was it.”



R. Kelly was recently convicted of sex crimes in New York City and sentenced to 30 years in prison. In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, the disgraced singer is currently dealing with another federal trial over charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice based in Chicago. Once that wraps up, he'll have to face two other cases in Cook County Illinois and Minnesota.



As for Buku Abi, she recently dropped a new single earlier this year "Pls Don't." It's the latest song she's released since the release of her 2020 EP Cheers to You, Shadow.

