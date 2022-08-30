Demi Lovato In Patent Leather Bat Wings Is A Goth Dream

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato is showing off her darker side with her current HOLY FVCK era and this new photo shoot may be one of her coolest yet. Her latest interview with Galore Magazine featured Demi sporting a long patent leather coat complete with bat wings. Under the coat, the singer is wearing a leather bodysuit and classic fishnet leggings while she holds onto multiple chains.

The singer released her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK earlier this month which sees her returning to her rock roots. Demi prepped fans for the album's release with three biting singles, including "29" which she has stated she was nervous to release.

During the interview, Demi got fans excited for the HOLY FVCK tour which kicked off at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 13th. "I’m changing my older songs into rock versions which I think the fans will enjoy and be very intrigued to hear," she said. Demi gave some of her previous pop hits "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack," and "Cool for the Summer," a rock twist.

Demi's tour is currently in Brazil but she'll be back rocking out in the US in late September. Aside from her thriving professional life, Demi's personal life also got a major update when she revealed that's been dating musician Jutes. The singer publicly launched the relationship on Instagram on her 30th birthday.

Demi Lovato
