Demi Lovato In Patent Leather Bat Wings Is A Goth Dream

Demi Lovato is showing off her darker side with her current HOLY FVCK era and this new photo shoot may be one of her coolest yet. Her latest interview with Galore Magazine featured Demi sporting a long patent leather coat complete with bat wings. Under the coat, the singer is wearing a leather bodysuit and classic fishnet leggings while she holds onto multiple chains.

The singer released her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK earlier this month which sees her returning to her rock roots. Demi prepped fans for the album's release with three biting singles, including "29" which she has stated she was nervous to release.