Swae Lee Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Victoria Kristine

“Our little wild one is on the way,” Kristine wrote in the caption. In her story, she wrote "SON OTW @swaelee" on a 360-angle video of them together.



It's no wonder Swae Lee has been on go mode all year. The rapper has been on the road performing around the country and Canada ahead of Rae Sremmurd's forthcoming album Sremm4Life. So far, the boys have dropped two singles "Denial" and "Community D**k" featuring Flo Milli. They haven't confirmed the release date for the LP but it's set to arrive sometime this year. Swae and Slim Jxmmi recently discussed the direction of the album and revealed their plans to reflect on their stepfather's passing.



Outside of Rae Sremmurd, Swae has been knocking out a few collaborations including Diplo's "Tupelo Shuffle," Strick's "Play Stupid" and Alicia Keys' "LALA" off her KEYS album.



Congratulations to Swae Lee and Victoria Kristine for their new blessing! See her gorgeous pregnancy announcement below.