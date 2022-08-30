Watch Joe Jonas Nail A Cover Of Hilary Duff's "Come Clean" With DNCE
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 30, 2022
Fans were ecstatic when DNCE announced they were going to share a cover of Hilary Duff's song "Come Clean." Before dropping the video, the band posted a tease of the highly requested cover which included singer Joe Jonas saying, "This is our formal campaign to get the Lizzie McGuire Show back on air." Hilary responded to the video commenting, "Ooo yes. Tell them k."
On Monday, August 30th, the band shared a minute-long cover of the Hilary's 2004 hit "Come Clean." The stripped back version shows off Joe's pitch perfect vocals and one fan even noticed that he was singing it in the original key. "The way you're covering female songs in their original key," the fan commented on TikTok.
DNCE has been releasing covers over the past couple of months including JoJo's "Too Little Too Late," Paramore's "The Only Exception," and many more. The steady posts have fans clamoring for an album of covers from the band.
The choice of song also had people fan casting Joe as Paolo if they were to ever remake The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003). "Sing to me, Paolo," one fan wrote, referencing one of Hilary's iconic lines from the film.
Joe recently gave another pop princess a shoutout when he and Sophie Turner revealed they're Swifties. During a recent TikTok Livestream, the husband and wife raved about Taylor Swift's 2014 album 1989. Joe said, "1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!” Then Turner added, “Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."