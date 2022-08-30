Watch Joe Jonas Nail A Cover Of Hilary Duff's "Come Clean" With DNCE

DNCE has been releasing covers over the past couple of months including JoJo's "Too Little Too Late," Paramore's "The Only Exception," and many more. The steady posts have fans clamoring for an album of covers from the band.

The choice of song also had people fan casting Joe as Paolo if they were to ever remake The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003). "Sing to me, Paolo," one fan wrote, referencing one of Hilary's iconic lines from the film.

Joe recently gave another pop princess a shoutout when he and Sophie Turner revealed they're Swifties. During a recent TikTok Livestream, the husband and wife raved about Taylor Swift's 2014 album 1989. Joe said, "1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!” Then Turner added, “Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."