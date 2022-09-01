Demi Lovato Gets Intense On 'Eat Me' Official Live Performance Video

Demi Lovato is back with another live performance video and this time she brought along Royal & the Serpent. The official live performance video of "EAT ME" is probably Demi's most intense performance to date. The sickly green lighting and strobe effects match the song's juxtaposition of the sludgy verses and head-banging-worthy chorus.

"EAT ME" off Demi's recently released HOLY FVCK points out the contradictions of American media. "Be more predictable/ Be less political/ Not too original/ Keep to tradition, but stay individual/ Dirty but washable/ Winning but stoppable/ All that I'm hearing is you wanna/ Make the impossible possible."