Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige's Brutal Fight Comes To Life In Short Film

As the short film continues, we see both of them go at it to the tune of The Alchemist-produced song. Paige previously teased a scene from the video back in May. However, the video was shot in one take back in March 2020, according to Complex. This is the second video that's been released to support his recent body of work. Previously, he delivered the visuals for "N95," which features him floating above water.



Before he dropped his latest video, Kendrick Lamar has been bringing his new album to life in various cities across the country during The Big Steppers tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. After kicking off the tour in July, Kendrick brought the tour to Rolling Loud in Miami where he brought out Kodak Black to perform their song "Silent Hill" together for the first time. Since then, the former Top Dawg artist has made lasting memories for fans and security guards alike.



Watch the official music video for "We Cry Together" above.