Kendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige's Brutal Fight Comes To Life In Short Film
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2022
Kendrick Lamar's visuals fresh off his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album have been cinematic anomalies, and his latest short film are no different.
On Thursday, September 1, K Dot dropped the official music video for "We Cry Together" directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Kendrick himself. The Compton native recruits Taylour Paige to reprise her unforgettable role in the song as they bring their glorified argument to life. The video begins with Kendrick sitting at a table while smoking inside their home while Paige is in the background screaming "I f**king hate you!" and uttering other grievances under her breathe before their verbal fight ensues.
As the short film continues, we see both of them go at it to the tune of The Alchemist-produced song. Paige previously teased a scene from the video back in May. However, the video was shot in one take back in March 2020, according to Complex. This is the second video that's been released to support his recent body of work. Previously, he delivered the visuals for "N95," which features him floating above water.
Before he dropped his latest video, Kendrick Lamar has been bringing his new album to life in various cities across the country during The Big Steppers tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. After kicking off the tour in July, Kendrick brought the tour to Rolling Loud in Miami where he brought out Kodak Black to perform their song "Silent Hill" together for the first time. Since then, the former Top Dawg artist has made lasting memories for fans and security guards alike.
Watch the official music video for "We Cry Together" above.