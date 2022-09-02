DJ Drama & Jeezy Reunite Outside Of Iconic Atlanta Strip Club In New Video
By Tony M. Centeno
September 2, 2022
DJ Drama and Jeezy have teamed up once again for another unforgettable banger.
On Friday, September 2, Drama delivered his latest single "I Ain't Gone Hold Ya" featuring Jeezy. On the record produced by Helluva Beats, Jeezy comes through swinging with slick bars about how he's been living lately. The father of four also reflects on his success in other ventures outside of Hip-hop like his real estate business. For the official video, the Trap or Die duo reunite in front of Magic City in Atlanta, which is where the seasoned rapper and the experienced DJ first dropped some of their greatest hits.
"Talkin' to a street n***a, yeah, I turned real estate mogul," Jeezy raps. "Ain't no tellin' what I paid for them acres (That's facts)/All about that paper/Never been no hater in my nature, don't make me Louis V suitcase you."
This is DJ Drama's second single of the year following his massive collaboration "Forever" with Fabolous, Jim Jones, Benny the Butcher, and Capella Grey. Meanwhile, this is the first song Jeezy's delivered since his 2020 album The Recession 2. His 12th studio album features his single "Therapy For My Soul" and contributions from Yo Gotti, E-40, Lil Duval, Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, Rick Ross and Tamika Mallory.
DJ Drama has been on a role following his Grammy award-winning collaborative album with Tyler The Creator. The Generation Now co-founder expanded his Gangsta Grillz universe by cooking up project with Dreamville, Tafia, OMB Peezy and others.
Watch the official music video for "I Ain't Gone Hold Ya" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE