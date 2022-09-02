DJ Drama & Jeezy Reunite Outside Of Iconic Atlanta Strip Club In New Video

DJ Drama and Jeezy have teamed up once again for another unforgettable banger.



On Friday, September 2, Drama delivered his latest single "I Ain't Gone Hold Ya" featuring Jeezy. On the record produced by Helluva Beats, Jeezy comes through swinging with slick bars about how he's been living lately. The father of four also reflects on his success in other ventures outside of Hip-hop like his real estate business. For the official video, the Trap or Die duo reunite in front of Magic City in Atlanta, which is where the seasoned rapper and the experienced DJ first dropped some of their greatest hits.