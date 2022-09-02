Jennifer Lopez Shares Breathtaking New Photos From Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is still celebrating her long-awaited fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck by sharing breathtaking new photos from their big day.

The Marry Me star posted several photos captured during the three-day wedding weekend held last month at Affleck's Georgia home in her OnTheJLo newsletter, which she often uses to communicate directly to her fans. While opening up about the nuptials, she shared all of the special moments throughout the weekend, from a sweet moment shared with her new husband as they walked down the aisle to all the small details that made up the big day, per E! News who also shared all of the stunning photos.

"For us, this was perfect timing," she said. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally 'settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."

Lopez took to Instagram on Thursday (September 1) to tease that she was "spilling major tea" about the wedding weekend, which wasn't without its problems such as a guest sharing video of Lopez performing a new song for her new husband. Even through trips to the hospital and some family members coming down with a stomach bug, they managed to have a memorable day.