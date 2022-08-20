Ben Affleck's Mom Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Hours before the big day (er, weekend), Ben Affleck's mother was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury after falling off a dock at the Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to tie the knot, again.

His mother, Christopher Anne Boldt was taken to St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah, according to The Daily Mail. She cut her leg and received stitches at the hospital. A source said the incident was "not serious."

Affleck and JLo accompanied her while the procedure was done. The Daily Mail snapped photos of the couple. The "Let's Get Loud" songstress was wearing a long summer dress, flip flops and a Dior bag while the Gone Girl actor was dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and backwards baseball cap. He was spotted outside "pacing and smoking a cigarette."

The newlyweds, who secretly got married in Las Vegas last month, are in the midst of a three-day wedding celebration at Affleck's $8 million estate in Georgia. Guests started to arrive Friday (August 19) and a rehearsal dinner was planned for that night. The main ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, followed by a family barbecue on Sunday.