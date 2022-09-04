Kendall Jenner & Tristan Thompson Ignore Each Other At The Weeknd's Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 4, 2022
Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson were both in the crowd at The Weeknd's Friday night (September 2nd) sold-out show at SoFi Stadium. However, ET reports the two did not acknowledge each other when they came within close proximity.
An eyewitness at the show told the outlet that Khloe Kardashian's ex attended the concert with an all-male entourage and was escorted to the guest platform on the floor near the stage. Kendall, along with two bodyguards, joined Thompson on the platform once the concert started. ET reports she was later joined by The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend, DJ and entrepreneur Simi Khadra as well as her twin, Haze, and their brother Fai.
Kendall and her friends were seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage and Thompson and his friends were standing in the middle of the platform. After the concert ended, the two of them walked by each other to exit, according to the eyewitness, and ignored each other.
It was just last winter when Thompson's paternity scandal unfolded. Kendall's sister Khloe was devastated to discover the father of her child True had cheated on her multiple times and fathered a child with another woman during their relationship. During season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans discovered how Khloe found out about the scandal. In the heartbreaking scene, Kim Kardashian broke the news to mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about the NBA star's paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols. Since then, Khloe and Thompson have welcomed a baby together via surrogate but will not be getting back together.