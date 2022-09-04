Kendall Jenner & Tristan Thompson Ignore Each Other At The Weeknd's Concert

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson were both in the crowd at The Weeknd's Friday night (September 2nd) sold-out show at SoFi Stadium. However, ET reports the two did not acknowledge each other when they came within close proximity.

An eyewitness at the show told the outlet that Khloe Kardashian's ex attended the concert with an all-male entourage and was escorted to the guest platform on the floor near the stage. Kendall, along with two bodyguards, joined Thompson on the platform once the concert started. ET reports she was later joined by The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend, DJ and entrepreneur Simi Khadra as well as her twin, Haze, and their brother Fai.