Charlie Puth Bares It All In Cinematic Nude Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 7, 2022
Charlie Puth shocked the internet when he shared a photo of himself posing nude on a swing. The singer shared the photo, which shows off his bare butt, on Wednesday morning (September 7th) with the simple caption, "What rhymes with Four."
While the hitmaker is known for his Instagram thirst traps, this is the most skin he's shown on social media and fans took to social media to process it. "What the hell. It's 8am," one user hilariously commented. "How many of us zoomed?" wrote another. Fans who weren't completely distracted by the photo actually answered the question Puth posed in his caption and figured out that he was teasing a tour for his forthcoming self-titled album, Charlie.
Earlier this summer, Charlie announced he would be releasing his third studio album on October 7th. The album follows 2018's Voicenotes and 2016's Nine Track Mind and Charlie has already shared a few singles from it including his collaboration with BTS' Jungkook "Left and Right," as well as a heartbreaking solo single called "Smells Like Me."
Fans will get to hear even more of the album when Puth gives his first-ever performance in the Metavaverse at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park, the Premiere Destination for Fan Experiences, on September 9 at 7:00 P.M. ET. Puth's metaverse concert will be followed by an album release party where he'll perform new music for the first time and host an interactive game designed to test fan knowledge leading up to his big shows inside iHeartLand. “I couldn’t be happier to share this with iHeart and the fans who have been part of some of the most memorable moments in my career," he said in a statement. "See you there!”