Charlie Puth Bares It All In Cinematic Nude Photo

Charlie Puth shocked the internet when he shared a photo of himself posing nude on a swing. The singer shared the photo, which shows off his bare butt, on Wednesday morning (September 7th) with the simple caption, "What rhymes with Four."

While the hitmaker is known for his Instagram thirst traps, this is the most skin he's shown on social media and fans took to social media to process it. "What the hell. It's 8am," one user hilariously commented. "How many of us zoomed?" wrote another. Fans who weren't completely distracted by the photo actually answered the question Puth posed in his caption and figured out that he was teasing a tour for his forthcoming self-titled album, Charlie.