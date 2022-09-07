The Weeknd Provides An Update On His Voice & The Status Of His Tour

"Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," Abel wrote in his social posts. "LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO."



The update arrives a few days after his voice went out at the beginning of his recent show at the SoFi Stadium. According to the singer, his voice began to lose his voice during the first song. He was able to make it halfway through "Can't Feel My Face" before he couldn't go on any longer. He hit the stage and told the fans the situation. He guaranteed they would all get a refund and a new date would be announced.



With plenty of rest, The Weeknd will be ready to finish off the tour with his final show in his hometown. The Toronto show was supposed to be the grand introduction of the tour. Unfortunately, he was forced to postpone the show after Canada's largest wireless provider experienced an outage. As the new date quickly approaches, you still have a chance to join The Weeknd as he celebrates his long-awaited homecoming. His Toronto concert goes down on September 22.