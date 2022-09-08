Pusha T Reacts To Ukraine's Ministry Of Defense Using His Lyrics

By Tony M. Centeno

September 8, 2022

Pusha T
Photo: Getty Images

Pusha T has offered his thoughts after Ukraine's Ministry of Defense used his quotable lyrics to give the world an update about their progress in the war against Russia.

On Wednesday, September 7, the official Twitter account for the Ministry of Defense in Ukraine posted a graphic that listed all of Russian forces they've defeated or driven out of the country from the beginning of the war in February up until present day. In the tweet, the Ukrainian MoD took lyrics from Pusha's 2013 track "Numbers on the Boards." King Push acknowledged Ukraine's victories with his seal of approval.

“Great taste in music for the win,” Pusha T said about the clever post.

Ukraine's nod to Pusha T's pen comes while the Virginia native is embarking on phase two of his It's Almost Dry Tour. He recently kicked off the tour with his set at Made In America Fest in Philadelphia, and has his eyes set on other festivals like Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland and Rolling Loud New York. Push will also hit up other major cities until he wraps up the tour in Connecticut on October 30.

Pusha T may be good in Ukraine but he's reportedly not allowed in Canada. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, The Clipse rapper claimed he was no longer welcome in the country after his last concert across the border got too "rowdy." Although Drake was rumored to be the cause of the ban, the Toronto native appeared to deny his involvement and seemingly encouraged his foe to "come on over" to his turf.

