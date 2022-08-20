Kylie Jenner Reveals What Her Parents Almost Named Her

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok this week to participate in a trend that gives users the chance to share what their parents almost named them.

To the (ironic) tune of Kanye West's "I Love Kanye," Kylie snuggled up with Stormi and revealed what her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, almost named her.

Drum roll please...

✨ Kennedy! ✨

Kylie shared some of her favorite photos of herself and ended the TikTok video with a Photoshopped version of her lipstick brand. The viral video received over 9 million views since it was posted on Wednesday (August 17).