Kylie Jenner Reveals What Her Parents Almost Named Her

By Dani Medina

August 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok this week to participate in a trend that gives users the chance to share what their parents almost named them.

To the (ironic) tune of Kanye West's "I Love Kanye," Kylie snuggled up with Stormi and revealed what her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, almost named her.

Drum roll please...

✨ Kennedy! ✨

Kylie shared some of her favorite photos of herself and ended the TikTok video with a Photoshopped version of her lipstick brand. The viral video received over 9 million views since it was posted on Wednesday (August 17).

Some users didn't hate the thought of her name being Kennedy.

"no way," a user named Kennedy said.

"OK but Kendall and Kennedy go really well together," said another.

"NO KENNEDY WOULD HAVE BEEN ELITE AND RICH COASTAL GIRL VIBES," another one said.

Kylie's revelation is part of her "active era" on TikTok. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman has been participating in several trends and has been sharing small glimpses into her life.

Mom Kris also took part in a TikTok trend recently — and it was epic. Check that video out here.

