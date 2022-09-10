Prince Harry and Megan Markle joined William and Kate at Windsor Castle on Saturday (Sept. 10.) after being invited to observe the large amount of flowers and cards outside of the palace gates dedicated to the Queen, per TMZ.

The Royals were seen side by side as they bent down to get a closer look at everything that was left, and as the outlet reports: "showing solidarity in their mourning." They also greeted crowds outside of the castle together. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a subtle way after her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday (September 8) as well. The couple updated their Archewell Foundation website with a black screen and white text that reads “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" followed by “1926-2022."

Early on Thursday, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen's health was deteriorating. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," they said in a release. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," they added. It was also revealed that Meghan Markle would not be joining Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family at the Queen's bedside in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on September 19.