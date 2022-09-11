Prince Harry Says Windsor Is A 'Lonely Place' After Loss Of Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry spoke to mourners outside of Windsor Castle this weekend about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ll.

“[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her,” he said via The Sun. “Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout,” he added. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined William and Kate at Windsor Castle on Saturday (Sept. 10.) after being invited to observe the large amount of flowers and cards outside of the palace gates dedicated to the Queen. The Royals were seen side by side as they bent down to get a closer look at everything that was left and greeted crowds outside of the castle together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a subtle way after her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday (September 8). The couple updated their Archewell Foundation website with a black screen and white text that reads “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" followed by the dates of her life “1926-2022." Early on Thursday, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen's health was deteriorating. It was also revealed that Meghan Markle would not be joining Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family at the Queen's bedside in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on September 19.