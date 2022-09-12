Beyoncé's 70s-Themed Birthday Party Gave These Celebrities Disco Fever
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2022
Beyoncé went all out for her latest birthday party and she invited all her famous friends to come celebrate with her.
On Saturday, September 10, the Renaissance singer held a private birthday celebration at a lavish mansion in Bel-Air, Calif. Of course, Beyoncé pulled up to the scene with her husband JAY-Z. Her 70s-themed party drew out a handful of celebrities including Lizzo, who stepped out in a Gucci-inspired ensemble and Offset, who was wearing a tribute to the late Michael Jackson. Drake felt like Al Capone while rocking his flashy outfit at the party. He even showed out a pair of socks that commemorated Bey's birthday.
The venue was reportedly decked out as if it was Studio 54 itself. DJ D-Nice held it down with plenty of tunes that entertained the A-listers at the party. In addition to the aforementioned celebrities, other popular guests include Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian, Anderson .Paak, Tristan Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, LaLa Anthony, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Adele, Rich Paul, and Vanessa & Natalia Bryant.
Beyoncé knows how to throw a party. Her birthday bash happened just a few weeks after she held a "secret" album release party for her recent album Renaissance. The venue was decked out as if it was Studio 54 itself and attracted plenty of celebrity guests including Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, Childish Gambino and others.
The queen herself hasn't posted her own photos from her Bey Day extravaganza yet. For now, check out other scenes from the event below.