Beyoncé went all out for her latest birthday party and she invited all her famous friends to come celebrate with her.



On Saturday, September 10, the Renaissance singer held a private birthday celebration at a lavish mansion in Bel-Air, Calif. Of course, Beyoncé pulled up to the scene with her husband JAY-Z. Her 70s-themed party drew out a handful of celebrities including Lizzo, who stepped out in a Gucci-inspired ensemble and Offset, who was wearing a tribute to the late Michael Jackson. Drake felt like Al Capone while rocking his flashy outfit at the party. He even showed out a pair of socks that commemorated Bey's birthday.