R. Kelly Found Guilty Of 6 Charges In Child Pornography Trial

R. Kelly was found guilty of 6 out of 13 charges at his trial in Chicago on Wednesday (Sept. 14), per TMZ. According to the outlet, the jury convicted him on the child pornography counts he was facing but acquitted him of 7 other charges, including conspiracy and enticement.

The trial began last month when prosecutors accused the singer of videotaping sexual encounters with minors. During the trial, an alleged victim by the pseudonym "Jane" took the stand to reveal that the singer had sex with her multiple times before her 18th birthday. On Monday (Sept. 12), it was reported that a juror seated at the Chicago trial was excused and replaced after suffering a panic attack in court. The incident occurred during a break in proceedings and the juror, a woman, reportedly started having a panic attack after the prosecution gave their closing argument.

The juror was excused after the judge was told that she "couldn't last another minute." Now, she is being replaced by someone else who has not yet seen the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. The prosecution labeled Kelly "a sexual predator who used his celebrity to abuse minors" earlier in the day and the defense teams are now giving their closing arguments. Kelly was previously sentenced to thirty years in prison after his trial in New York back in June.