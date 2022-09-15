"My role in today's hip-hop is to always try to be the best rapper," Em wrote. "That's it. That's how I want to feel inside. That's what I want to feel. And I can't do that until I listen to what the f**k J. Cole just put out. What the f**k did Kendrick just put out? And I'm thinking, Oh, these dudes ain't playing. I don't want to get swept away in that shuffle. I still want to let everybody know who the f**k I am. Like I said, "They rap to be the best rappers." I’ll hear some s**t by them, and I’ll be like, Yo, I ain’t the best rapper right now. I need to f**kin’ get up, get back on my s**t.



"What I hyper-focus on is people like Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, J. Cole and Big Sean, and watching them and how the f**k they're doing their s**t," he added. "Because they're also focused on being the best rappers."



Eminem has been opening up about his past a lot lately. He recently appeared on Paul Rosenberg's Paul Pod and discussed personal moments about recovering from his 2007 overdose. Prior to that, Em delivered new music on his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2 including his first-ever collaboration with Snoop Dogg. The prodigies of Dr. Dre recently hit the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform their collaboration live for the first time.

